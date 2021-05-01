CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.10 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. CTS has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.