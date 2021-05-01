Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Issue $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

NYSE:CFR opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

