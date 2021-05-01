Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.51

Shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 310851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

