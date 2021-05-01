CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CVI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.05.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

