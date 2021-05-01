CyberOptics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CyberOptics in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CYBE opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.79 million, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 72.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

