CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of CTMX opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

