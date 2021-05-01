Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,858.05 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,042,125 shares of company stock worth $194,865,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

