Decentral Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $281.30 or 0.00489471 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $58.48 million and $1.45 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00281894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.44 or 0.01077839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00718857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,445.97 or 0.99956613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.