Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $37.85 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

