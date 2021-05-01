Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

