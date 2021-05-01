Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

