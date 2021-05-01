Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.