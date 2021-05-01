Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.