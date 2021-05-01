Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

