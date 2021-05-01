Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

