DePay (DEPAY) Price Tops $4.00 on Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. DePay has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $536,153.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00006955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00281894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.44 or 0.01077839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00718857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,445.97 or 0.99956613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

