Deri Protocol Trading Down 27.7% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $342,650.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

