Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Comments


