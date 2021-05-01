Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $77.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.19.

BYD opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 496,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

