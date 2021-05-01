Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $525.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $481.14.

Shares of MSCI opened at $485.77 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.70 and its 200-day moving average is $418.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

