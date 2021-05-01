Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

