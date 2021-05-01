Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.43.

SYF stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $44.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 572,202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

