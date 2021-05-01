Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,635,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.