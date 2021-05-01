Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
