Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.2878 dividend. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit