Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.2878 dividend. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

