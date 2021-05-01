Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

