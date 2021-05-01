Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.08 and a 200-day moving average of €10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.