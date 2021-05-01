Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €10.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

LHA stock opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.08 and a 200-day moving average of €10.22.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

