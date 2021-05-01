Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 154.5% in April

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

