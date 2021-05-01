Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.01 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,584,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of SM Energy worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SM Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.