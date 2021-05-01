Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $70.96 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

