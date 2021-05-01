Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.19 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,212 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

BSAC opened at $22.24 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

