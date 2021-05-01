Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of First Financial Northwest worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFNW. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.