Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 40,716 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Albireo Pharma worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27,319.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

