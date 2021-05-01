Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,728 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

