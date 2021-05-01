Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

