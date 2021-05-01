DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stake Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

