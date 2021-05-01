DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $50.26

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.26, but opened at $53.90. DMC Global shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.