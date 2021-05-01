DOC.COM One Day Volume Reaches $87,387.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOC.COM has a market cap of $7.00 million and $87,387.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00858376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.41 or 0.08504691 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

