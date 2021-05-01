Dogeswap (DOGES) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,918.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $141.84 or 0.00245954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dogeswap has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $3,918.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00282048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.07 or 0.01109870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00736615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.50 or 0.99997403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

