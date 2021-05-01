Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $297.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.96 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $351.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.