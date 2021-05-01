DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 9.6%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $146.86. Approximately 58,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,061,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

