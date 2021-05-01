Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.65. 493,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

