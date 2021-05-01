Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

