DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

