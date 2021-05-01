Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce $253.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.50 million and the highest is $254.05 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

