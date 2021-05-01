Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 1844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 926,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

