Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 163 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

