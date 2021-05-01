Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 441.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

Shares of GD stock opened at $190.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

