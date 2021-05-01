Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,534,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,247,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

