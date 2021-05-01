Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.